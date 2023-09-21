Advertise With Us
Hire One

Federal appeals court reverses ruling that found Mississippi discriminated in mental health care

A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling that found Mississippi relies too much on institutionalizing people with mental health conditions rather than providing care in their communities
FILE - Solicitor General Scott Stewart argues against a lawsuit in state chancery court, July...
FILE - Solicitor General Scott Stewart argues against a lawsuit in state chancery court, July 5, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Stewart argued before a federal appeals court on Oct. 5 in favor of limiting the federal government’s ability to sue states over their mental health systems. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, the appeals court overturned a district court judge's ruling that found Mississippi relies too much on institutionalizing people with mental health conditions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)(AP)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling that found Mississippi relies too much on institutionalizing people with mental health conditions rather than providing care in their communities.

The decision came Wednesday from three judges on the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. They wrote that the federal government, which sued Mississippi, failed to prove that the state discriminated against people with mental health conditions in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The appeals court judges also wrote that a remedial order by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, which sought to make changes in Mississippi's mental health system, "vastly exceeds the scope of claimed liability.”

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's office argued that the appeals court should overturn the district judge's ruling. Republican Fitch applauded the ruling Wednesday, saying federal agencies have used the threat of lawsuits "to coerce Mississippi and other states into adopting their preferred policies and budget priorities."

“This opinion is a good reminder to Washington that the people have the right to speak through their state elected leaders to set their own priorities,” Fitch said.

The federal government issued a letter in 2011 saying Mississippi had done too little to provide mental health services outside mental hospitals. The U.S. Justice Department sued Mississippi in 2016.

Reeves ruled in 2019 that Mississippi had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by having inadequate resources in communities to treat people with mental illnesses.

Evidence showed people were repeatedly admitted to state hospitals for lengthy stays, only to later return to the hospitals without long-term improvement.

Reeves in 2021 approved funding for an independent monitor to collect and analyze data on how Mississippi's mental health system is working to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations.

State attorneys say Mississippi has enacted programs that enable people to obtain treatment in their communities and avoid hospitalizations, such as mobile crisis teams, supportive housing and peer support services. Justice Department attorneys said those services need to be expanded, with measurements to ensure they are working.

FILE - Mississippi Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at the Central Mississippi...
FILE - Mississippi Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, May 9, 2023, in Pearl, Miss. Fitch on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, praised a federal appeals court for overturning a federal district court judge's ruling that found Mississippi relies too much on institutionalizing people with mental health conditions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(AP)

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile

Latest News

Piedmont Elementary School math teacher Cassie Holbrooks helps a small group of fourth-grade...
How a rural Alabama school system outdid the country with gains in math
Hundreds rally for Confederate statue’s removal at Lauderdale County Courthouse
Opponents in an Alabama lawsuit over Confederate monument protests reach a tentative settlement
FILE - Khadidah Stone stands on the dividing line between her old Alabama congressional...
A Supreme Court redistricting ruling gave hope to Black voters. They’re still waiting for new maps
Alabama running back Roydell Williams (5) gets past South Florida linebacker DJ Gordon IV (8)...
Simpson, Williams help No. Alabama shrug off slow start and beat South Florida 17-3