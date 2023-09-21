A few isolated showers before we go dry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thankfully we did get some rain in the area yesterday but not as much as we would have liked to see. There will be a few more isolated showers in the forecast today but nothing overwhelming, and we go totally dry for Friday and the weekend. That will make for decent weather for high school football and for any weekend plans. Highs will stay hot with highs around 90 degrees and mornings in the mid to upper 60s. We could see a few more showers pop in next week. No signs of any true fall air coming in through early October.

There are still two disturbances in the Atlantic we are watching. The one off the East Coast has a 40% chance of developing, and the one way out near Africa has a 70% chance of developing.

