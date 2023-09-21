Golden Nugget shooter sentenced in 2021 murder of Gulfport man

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just over two years after the shooting that took the life of 41-year-old Randy Johnson, father of three and well-known Gulfport barber, his killer has been sentenced.

In a Biloxi courtroom Thursday morning, 32-year-old Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder. (Biloxi Police Department)

The nightmare situation happened just after midnight September 18, 2021, at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.

Police say a fight started between Jones and Johnson outside of the casino. When the victim ran inside, Jones followed and started shooting on the gaming floor, striking Johnson multiple times.

Guests screamed, ran out of the casino and hunkered down in terror, while one began initiating CPR on Johnson. Unfortunately, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Jones was arrested shortly after the shooting, armed with a pistol, in the area of the Biloxi Bay Bridge. He was charged with murder and held at a $1 million bond.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.