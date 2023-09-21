Advertise With Us
Golden Nugget shooter sentenced in 2021 murder of Gulfport man

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.(Biloxi Police Department)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just over two years after the shooting that took the life of 41-year-old Randy Johnson, father of three and well-known Gulfport barber, his killer has been sentenced.

In a Biloxi courtroom Thursday morning, 32-year-old Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The nightmare situation happened just after midnight September 18, 2021, at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.

Police say a fight started between Jones and Johnson outside of the casino. When the victim ran inside, Jones followed and started shooting on the gaming floor, striking Johnson multiple times.

‘It was just chaotic’: Witnesses recount terrifying moments during fatal shooting at Golden Nugget

Guests screamed, ran out of the casino and hunkered down in terror, while one began initiating CPR on Johnson. Unfortunately, he later succumbed to his injuries.

‘I still hear the gunshots in my head’: Eyewitness to casino shooting recounts terrifying moments

Jones was arrested shortly after the shooting, armed with a pistol, in the area of the Biloxi Bay Bridge. He was charged with murder and held at a $1 million bond.

