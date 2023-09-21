How will Mobile spend some of its new annexation money?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the city plans to address infrastructure and housing needs with money it is getting as a result of the recent annexation.

Mayor Stimpson said in The Nightly Newsletter with Sandy Stimpson Wednesday that the City of Mobile will receive an additional $805,000 from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) because of the recent annexation in West Mobile.

Stimpson says, because those areas are now part of the city limits, ADECA has adjusted the allocation that Mobile will be receiving to address lingering damage from previous hurricanes and mitigate the effects from future storms.

The mayor says this means Mobile will have hundreds of thousands of additional dollars to address infrastructure and housing needs across the community, including in the newly annexed areas.

Stimpson also said, in the future, he expects the population of Mobile, which is now more than 200,000, to be a factor in the allocation of other federal grants.

