Advertise With Us
Hire One

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile

Latest News

Sunflower season hits highpoint
Sunflowers in full bloom at Sirmon Farms
Family pushes for tips in 2020 Mother’s Day homicide
Family pushes for tips in 2020 Mother’s Day homicide
Sunflower season hits highpoint
Sunflower season hits highpoint
Chickasaw man confesses to 82 vehicle burglaries around Mobile County
Chickasaw man confesses to 82 vehicle burglaries around Mobile County, MCSO says
The family of Ricky Kidd, Jr. hold graveside balloon release on what would have been his 32nd...
Family pushes for tips in 2020 Mother’s Day homicide