Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile PD: Pursuit of stolen car ends with crash and 3 detained

High speed chase ends in crash in Mobile
High speed chase ends in crash in Mobile
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officers on Thursday morning pursed a stolen car that ultimately crashed at St. Stephens Road at Carsten Street.

Police said officers observed the vehicle near Bellingrath Road and Laurendine Road at about 8:44 a.m. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued, which ended on St. Stephen Road and Carsten Street when the driver wrecked, police said.  No one was injured. 

Three males were detained in reference to the stolen vehicle from Daphne’s police jurisdiction, police said, and charges are pending further investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile

Latest News

The sale will be held at the glass art building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. With glass pumpkins...
University of South Alabama preparing to host fourth annual Glass Pumpkin Patch fundraiser
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson
How will Mobile spend some of its new annexation money?
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University swimmer arrested on rape charge
4th Annual Glass Pumpkin Fundraiser at USA
4th Annual Glass Pumpkin Fundraiser at USA