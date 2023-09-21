Mobile PD: Pursuit of stolen car ends with crash and 3 detained

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officers on Thursday morning pursed a stolen car that ultimately crashed at St. Stephens Road at Carsten Street.

Police said officers observed the vehicle near Bellingrath Road and Laurendine Road at about 8:44 a.m. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued, which ended on St. Stephen Road and Carsten Street when the driver wrecked, police said. No one was injured.

Three males were detained in reference to the stolen vehicle from Daphne’s police jurisdiction, police said, and charges are pending further investigation.

