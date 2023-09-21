Montgomery police officer remains hospitalized after Wednesday chase, crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery police officer injured in a Wednesday afternoon chase that ended with the suspect hitting his vehicle remained in the hospital Thursday, but was “doing ok,” according to a department spokesperson.

The officer, six-year MPD veteran D’Anthony Green, was unresponsive when he was rushed to Jackson Hospital. He later regained consciousness, MPD Chief Darryl Albert said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference, adding that he was undergoing tests. Specific details about Green’s injuries have not been released.

Albert and Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a state trooper tried to pull over a vehicle within city limits before the suspect fled. They said the vehicle sped off, at which point a Montgomery police unit joined the chase.

Albert and Burkett said the suspect vehicle crashed into Green’s patrol vehicle, causing “catastrophic damage.” The crash happened the 2000 block of East 3rd Street in Montgomery, not far from Mulberry Street and Interstate 85, and less than a mile from Jackson Hospital where Green was taken.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was identified as Richard Moore, 35, of Montgomery. ALEA says he is charged with felony attempting to elude, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The investigation was connected to an operation that started Sunday with police targeting stolen vehicles, four-wheelers and exhibition driving, Albert said. ALEA troopers observed the gray Dodge Charger being driven without required tags and attempted to make a stop on Audubon Street before the chase started.

Richard Moore was arrested following a police pursuit and crash in Montgomery on Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

ALEA said three other people were in the car with Moore, including a 2-year-old child. All three were taken to hospitals, though their injuries are not known.

Details on a crash that injured a Montgomery police officer were released during a press conference.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert gave an interview after one of his officer was injured during a chase.

