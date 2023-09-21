Advertise With Us
New Orleans celebrating 3rd Annual NOLAxNOLA

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The month of October is Music Month in New Orleans and celebrates New Orleans’ vibrant music ecosystem. As part of Music Month, the Crescent City is hosting NOLAxNOLA, a celebration of New Orleans music, the artists, venues, and all who have worked in the music industry.

“We’re going to celebrate the entire month of October,” Delfeayo Marsalis, Grammy Award winning Trombonist said. “It’s going to set us up not only for the holiday season but moving into next year and it’s just a great time.”

Keith Spera, New Orleans music expert from the Dew Drop Inn, one of New Orleans most historic live music venues which will reopen this fall as a premier music venue and a boutique hotel, says NOLAxNOLA is a great opportunity for people to celebrate the music and music clubs in the city.

“This was an effort that was started coming out of the pandemic to help get people to go back out to the music clubs,” Spera said. “If you lose the music clubs, then you lose the music community, so it was imperative to get people going out to the music clubs once again. That’s how NOLAxNOLA started and now it’s turned into an annual reminder basically of just how important music is to this city and how much there is to see here.”

For more details on NOLAxNOLA, click HERE.

