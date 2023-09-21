Advertise With Us
Hire One

Nonprofit organization donates to USA Health in honor of NICU Awareness month

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is NICU awareness month, dedicated to honoring families with babies staying in the neonatal intensive care unit. A local organization is giving back, donating items to USA Children’s & Women’s hospital this morning. FOX10′s Ahniaelyah Spraggs reports.

Helping families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit is something Latoya Blueford does often.

10 years ago her daughter Skylar, who was born 1 pound, 11 ounces, passed away after spending 10 months in the NICU. Her death inspired Blueford to create a nonprofit organization known as The Skylar Project.

“In her case she had chronic lung disease, so I just never knew what to expect,“ said Blueford. “One day she’d have good blood gases, one day she would have horrible blood gases….But she was always smiling. She was always a happy baby. And since her passing I just wanted to share that energy that she had with other people.”

Over the years, Blueford has donated multiple items to NICU families at USA Health. “We some snacks and healthy snacks, protein-rich snacks for lactating mothers…”

Former NICU mom Victoria Redmond says she’ll never forget the day she met Blueford while her adopted son Britton Redmond, spent a month in the NICU at USA Health.

“We were here for Christmas, and we did an ugly onesie decorating contest,” Redmond recalls. “So The Skylar Project supplied all the material. “I remember laughing and that was the first time in a couple of weeks that I kind of just forgotten about the things that we were going through.”

Touched by the generosity, Redmond now pays it forward. She assists a parent educator in the NICU at USA Health and plans to volunteer with the Skylar Project.

Courtney Thomson has been a nurse in the hospital’s NICU since 1999. 10 years ago she started providing parent education.

She says USA Health typically cares for 70 to 80 babies in their NICU. “We have babies that are big with just any kind of respiratory problem or any kind of medical condition and then we have babies that are you know, can fit in the palm of your hand…”

Thompson says help from organizations like The Skylar Project and volunteers like Redmond is greatly appreciated.

If you would like more information about the The Skylar Project, just go to theskylarproject.com.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile

Latest News

City of Mobile Animal Services Director weighs in on West Mobile coyote sightings
City of Mobile Animal Services Director weighs in on West Mobile coyote sightings
City of Mobile Animal Services Director weighs in on West Mobile coyote sightings
City of Mobile Animal Services Director weighs in on West Mobile coyote sightings
Changes being made to Mardi Gras parking
Changes being made to Mardi Gras parking
Nonprofit organization donates to USA Health in honor of NICU Awareness month
Nonprofit organization donates to USA Health in honor of NICU Awareness month