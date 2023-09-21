Nonprofit organization donates to USA Health in honor of NICU Awareness month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is NICU awareness month, dedicated to honoring families with babies staying in the neonatal intensive care unit. A local organization is giving back, donating items to USA Children’s & Women’s hospital this morning. FOX10′s Ahniaelyah Spraggs reports.

Helping families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit is something Latoya Blueford does often.

10 years ago her daughter Skylar, who was born 1 pound, 11 ounces, passed away after spending 10 months in the NICU. Her death inspired Blueford to create a nonprofit organization known as The Skylar Project.

“In her case she had chronic lung disease, so I just never knew what to expect,“ said Blueford. “One day she’d have good blood gases, one day she would have horrible blood gases….But she was always smiling. She was always a happy baby. And since her passing I just wanted to share that energy that she had with other people.”

Over the years, Blueford has donated multiple items to NICU families at USA Health. “We some snacks and healthy snacks, protein-rich snacks for lactating mothers…”

Former NICU mom Victoria Redmond says she’ll never forget the day she met Blueford while her adopted son Britton Redmond, spent a month in the NICU at USA Health.

“We were here for Christmas, and we did an ugly onesie decorating contest,” Redmond recalls. “So The Skylar Project supplied all the material. “I remember laughing and that was the first time in a couple of weeks that I kind of just forgotten about the things that we were going through.”

Touched by the generosity, Redmond now pays it forward. She assists a parent educator in the NICU at USA Health and plans to volunteer with the Skylar Project.

Courtney Thomson has been a nurse in the hospital’s NICU since 1999. 10 years ago she started providing parent education.

She says USA Health typically cares for 70 to 80 babies in their NICU. “We have babies that are big with just any kind of respiratory problem or any kind of medical condition and then we have babies that are you know, can fit in the palm of your hand…”

Thompson says help from organizations like The Skylar Project and volunteers like Redmond is greatly appreciated.

If you would like more information about the The Skylar Project, just go to theskylarproject.com.

