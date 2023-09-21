North McGregor Avenue Project complete

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The North McGregor Avenue Project is now complete, easing up delays on Old Shell Road.

The City of Mobile and its partners had a ribbon cutting ceremony today to make the opening official.

The city repaved streets, upgraded underground utilities and street lighting, installed new curbs and sidewalks and added street parking.

The second phase is estimated to cost two-million dollars and the timeline will depend on priorities and fund availability, according to Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

