Police chase spans Mobile and Baldwin counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement officers pursed an automobile Thursday morning from Baldwin County into Mobile, where the vehicle crashed.

FOX10 News was told that police were chasing a vehicle reportedly stolen in Daphne. The chase went across Interstate 10 and onto several streets in Mobile. It ended on St. Stephens Road and Carstens Street.

A FOX10 News crew saw at least two suspects being taken into custody. We have reached out to police for more information.

