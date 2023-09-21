Advertise With Us
Police chase spans Mobile and Baldwin counties

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement officers pursed an automobile Thursday morning from Baldwin County into Mobile, where the vehicle crashed.

FOX10 News was told that police were chasing a vehicle reportedly stolen in Daphne. The chase went across Interstate 10 and onto several streets in Mobile. It ended on St. Stephens Road and Carstens Street.

A FOX10 News crew saw at least two suspects being taken into custody. We have reached out to police for more information.

