Advertise With Us
Hire One

Police investigating fatal shooting in Moss Point

A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder...
A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder Ferry Road home.(Northern News Now)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead Thursday morning.

Police say an elderly woman found the man dead in the yard of her Elder Ferry Road home.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the man died from at least one gunshot wound. The victim’s identity hasn’t yet been released.

Moss Point Police say they are actively working the scene.

Details are extremely limited at this time. We will update this story both on air and online as we learn new details.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile

Latest News

Dr. Will Bolton with Infirmary Health on Diabetes
Dr. Will Bolton with Infirmary Health on Diabetes
Dr. Will Bolton with Infirmary Health on Diabetes
Dr. Will Bolton with Infirmary Health on Diabetes
Ribbon cutting held for North McGregor Avenue project
Ribbon cutting held for North McGregor Avenue project
University of South Alabama preparing to host fourth annual Glass Pumpkin Patch fundraiser
University of South Alabama preparing to host fourth annual Glass Pumpkin Patch fundraiser
Arqreuis Kordell Polk
Lucedale man convicted of sexual battery of a minor