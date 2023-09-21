Advertise With Us
Recipe: Watermelon Salad With Blueberry Chipotle Vinaigrette

By Allison Bradley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

· 12 ounces fresh mixed greens

· 4 cups cut-up Black Diamond watermelon

· ¼ cup dried sweetened cranberries, chopped (or whole golden raisins or currants)

· ⅓ cup pine nuts (can substitute slivered almonds or walnuts)

· ½ pint strawberries, finely cut up

· 1 navel orange, peeled, sectioned and finely cut up

· 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

· ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. Spread the pine nuts in an even layer on the bottom of the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned. Remove pan from heat and allow nuts to cool. Set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl combine all remaining ingredients. Top with cooled pine nuts and Blueberry Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette (recipe follows).

VINAIGRETTE SUPPLIES NEEDED:

· 1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen

· ½ cup first cold pressed olive oil

· ¼ cup balsamic or red wine vinegar

· 1 chipotle pepper in adobo + 1 teaspoon adobo

VINAIGRETTE PROCEDURE:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until all ingredients are mixed well and fully incorporated.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

