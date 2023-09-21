Recipe: Watermelon Salad With Blueberry Chipotle Vinaigrette

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

· 12 ounces fresh mixed greens

· 4 cups cut-up Black Diamond watermelon

· ¼ cup dried sweetened cranberries, chopped (or whole golden raisins or currants)

· ⅓ cup pine nuts (can substitute slivered almonds or walnuts)

· ½ pint strawberries, finely cut up

· 1 navel orange, peeled, sectioned and finely cut up

· 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

· ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. Spread the pine nuts in an even layer on the bottom of the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned. Remove pan from heat and allow nuts to cool. Set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl combine all remaining ingredients. Top with cooled pine nuts and Blueberry Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette (recipe follows).

VINAIGRETTE SUPPLIES NEEDED:

· 1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen

· ½ cup first cold pressed olive oil

· ¼ cup balsamic or red wine vinegar

· 1 chipotle pepper in adobo + 1 teaspoon adobo

VINAIGRETTE PROCEDURE:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until all ingredients are mixed well and fully incorporated.

