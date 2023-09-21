SRCSO: Gun found at Avalon Middle School

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - A gun was found at Avalon Middle School on Thursday, Sep 21, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The School Resource Officer was notified at 3:30 that a gun might be on campus and discovered a 22-caliber handgun after further investigation, according to officials.

Deputies said they were able to identify a 14-year-old as the suspect and arrested them for felony possession of a weapon on school property.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

