SRCSO: Gun found at Avalon Middle School
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - A gun was found at Avalon Middle School on Thursday, Sep 21, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.
The School Resource Officer was notified at 3:30 that a gun might be on campus and discovered a 22-caliber handgun after further investigation, according to officials.
Deputies said they were able to identify a 14-year-old as the suspect and arrested them for felony possession of a weapon on school property.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active and ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.