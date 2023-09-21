SRCSO makes homicide arrest

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect today in connection to the murder of a 67-year-old man.

Officials responded to the 4900 block of Community Circle at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and discovered a male victim outside of the residence with a stab wound.

The victim, identified as Timothy Delong, succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators received information that the suspect was inside the residence and made entry to discover 31-year-old Brea Michelle Delong who was taken for questioning.

Delong has now been arrested and charged with second degree homicide, according to SRCSO.

