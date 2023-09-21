Advertise With Us
Hire One

Sunflowers in full bloom at Sirmon Farms

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Sunflowers are in full bloom in Baldwin County, though people may want to hurry before the season ends.

“Try to come to this field without smiling, you just can’t do it,” said Meredith Krigler, family friend to Sirmon Farms.

With extreme heat and some heavy rain this summer, Krigler said it caused the little rays to sprout quicker than expected.

“They kind of came a little bit early,” she said “I think all farmers will be able to attest to this season has been different. The weather has not been the greatest, so things are happening a little bit different. Our little sunflowers came early, but they came with vengeance. I mean look at them, they are so gorgeous.”

Krigler said it’s all dependent on the weather. If a heavy storm blows through, the season is over, but if the weather remained nice, these flowers could last a few more weeks.

It’s also all for a good cause. The field is open to the public at any time to come and cut flowers.

Through donations, Sirmon Farms supports a family organization. Last year, they raised $9,400 for Pilots for Christ.

This year, they touched Krigler’s life.

“We are honoring my mom, Debbie Krigler,” said Meredith. “She was a wonderful bright light in our community for so many years. She had a heart for children. With all the donations that are given in her honor, we are going to give that to Fostering Together Gulf Coast. It doesn’t matter how many times you have seen them. You just stand here in awe of their beauty, and you just must smile. You are going to have a good day if you come to the sunflower fields.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile

Latest News

Family pushes for tips in 2020 Mother’s Day homicide
Family pushes for tips in 2020 Mother’s Day homicide
Sunflower season hits highpoint
Sunflower season hits highpoint
Chickasaw man confesses to 82 vehicle burglaries around Mobile County
Chickasaw man confesses to 82 vehicle burglaries around Mobile County, MCSO says
The family of Ricky Kidd, Jr. hold graveside balloon release on what would have been his 32nd...
Family pushes for tips in 2020 Mother’s Day homicide