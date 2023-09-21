Sunflowers in full bloom at Sirmon Farms

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Sunflowers are in full bloom in Baldwin County, though people may want to hurry before the season ends.

“Try to come to this field without smiling, you just can’t do it,” said Meredith Krigler, family friend to Sirmon Farms.

With extreme heat and some heavy rain this summer, Krigler said it caused the little rays to sprout quicker than expected.

“They kind of came a little bit early,” she said “I think all farmers will be able to attest to this season has been different. The weather has not been the greatest, so things are happening a little bit different. Our little sunflowers came early, but they came with vengeance. I mean look at them, they are so gorgeous.”

Krigler said it’s all dependent on the weather. If a heavy storm blows through, the season is over, but if the weather remained nice, these flowers could last a few more weeks.

It’s also all for a good cause. The field is open to the public at any time to come and cut flowers.

Through donations, Sirmon Farms supports a family organization. Last year, they raised $9,400 for Pilots for Christ.

This year, they touched Krigler’s life.

“We are honoring my mom, Debbie Krigler,” said Meredith. “She was a wonderful bright light in our community for so many years. She had a heart for children. With all the donations that are given in her honor, we are going to give that to Fostering Together Gulf Coast. It doesn’t matter how many times you have seen them. You just stand here in awe of their beauty, and you just must smile. You are going to have a good day if you come to the sunflower fields.”

