Talking family snacking strategies with a registered dietitian

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Snacking, once considered a mere tendency between meals, has evolved into a significant aspect of modern eating habits for all families.

With busy lifestyles and changing dietary patterns, snacking has become a bridge between main meals, providing nourishment, energy boosts, and moments of enjoyment for adults and kids alike. We were joined on Studio10 by Registered Dietitian, Gillean Barkyoumb, to talk about great tips about snacking, its benefits, and snacking strategies for the whole family.

About Gillean Barkyoumb:

Gillean Barkyoumb, MS, RDN, is a talented speaker, writer, spokesperson, and media enthusiast who is committed to taking nutrition off the to-do list of women everywhere. In addition, she’s dedicated to helping make daily habit changes that will lead to having it all while staying healthy, fit, and energized. Gillean has contributed to respected publications such as Shape, Women’s Health, Well+Good, My Fitness Pal, and DailyBurn and frequently shares nutrition tips on various networks including ABC, NBC, and FOX. She has extensive experience partnering with brands such as ALDI, Wonderful Pistachios, POM Wonderful, and Fry’s as a spokesperson to promote their products through TV segments, satellite media tours, social media, and online and print publications.

