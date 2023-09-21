Advertise With Us
Toasty afternoons continue

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith.

A quiet forecast is ahead with hot temperatures and a lack of rain. Our Friday will start mild and comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will warm up quickly and highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Rain is again unlikely, so if you’re headed out to Friday night lights the weather will be nice.

Conditions will be similar over the weekend with highs around 90 both days and no rain expected.

Next week the temps will remain hot, but some occasional showers will return.

Tropics: Nigel is forecast to remain in the Atlantic and not come anywhere near the U.S. A tropical wave off the coast of Africa will develop later in the week, but there’s plenty of time to watch that one. Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 has formed off the East Coast of Florida. This system will move northwards, become Tropical Storm Ophelia, and threaten the North Carolina coast in a couple of days.

In the Gulf, all is quiet for the time being.

