University of South Alabama preparing to host fourth annual Glass Pumpkin Patch fundraiser

The sale will be held at the glass art building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. With glass pumpkins priced 20 dollars and up
By Stephen Moody
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The University of South Alabama’s glass art program will host its fourth annual glass pumpkin patch fundraiser on Friday.

“One of the things I love about this art form is it incorporates all the mental problem-solving challenges that come with creating work distinctive artwork, but it also has the physical aspect involved you’re dealing with heat and movement,” Professor Matthew Patterson said.

Patterson teaches students the process of making glass art. It’s a process that takes at least two years to master.

But when you do, it’s extremely rewarding. Especially for students like Emily Smith.

“I don’t have a lot of words for it. Other than it’s super rewarding to see someone else think that the work that you put all of this time and effort into, and they think it’s beautiful. Enough that they will pay for it. It is awesome,” Smith said.

And for years, the sales have only increased. The program hopes to sell over a thousand of these pumpkins.

And the money goes to a great cause of supporting this studio and the students that use it. And for Patterson, that makes all of the hard work worth it.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career to be both an artist and an educator. So, working with the students passing on this knowledge and my love for glass is perhaps one of the most rewarding experiences I have had. Seeing their success really means a lot to me,” Patterson said.

The sale will be held at the glass art building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. With glass pumpkins priced 20 dollars and up.

