USA’s glass pumpkin patch fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama’s glass art program is holding its 4th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Friday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. More than 1,000 handmade glass pumpkins created by students, faculty and alumni will be available for purchase.

The pumpkin patch sale will be taking place on campus at the Glass Art Building, which is located at 501 N. University Blvd. The glass pumpkins will be priced at $20 and up.

Money raised at the event will go toward upgrading glass studio equipment, bringing in visiting artists, and further supporting student and public opportunities within the program.

