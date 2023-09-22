Almost no rain chances through weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After two days of showers popping in across parts of the Gulf Coast, that chance drops to almost zero for today and the weekend. If you were one of the spots that didn’t get any rain, you’ll be waiting longer to get that chance. It’s going to be a gorgeous weekend with lower humidity and no problems for high school football games tonight or for any outdoor plans this weekend. Chances for rain/storms will increase net week but there are no signs of major drought busting rain and that’s bad news as we head into fall.

In the Tropics, we are watching two systems out there. One is a potential tropical system that will become a tropical storm and move into the North Carolina coastline tomorrow. The other is disturbance with an 80% chance of development. We’ll be watching these closely. Highs stay around 90 the next few days with mornings in the mid to upper 60s each day.

