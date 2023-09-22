Atmore man charged with murder in August killing

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore man who police singled out as the suspect in an Aug. 5 killing was arrested after a traffic stop this morning and charged with murder, according to the Atmore Police Depatment.

He is 39-year-old Kendrell Madison, who was taken to the Escambia County Detention Center.

Police said it was shortly before midnight on Aug. 5, when officers responded to the Tavern at 5440 Highway 31 in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene they found Hannah Martin, 24, of Atmore with severe injuries in the parking lot near the roadway and immediately began CPR. The vehicle that struck Hannah was operated by Kenneth Harrison, 45, of Silverhill, police said.

According to police, Harrison moved his vehicle into the Tavern parking lot after hitting Martin. Martin passed away as a result of her injuries in the emergency room at Atmore Community Hospital. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation surrounding the circumstances surrounding Martin’s death.

While on the scene, the responding officers found Harrison unconscious and lying on his stomach in the parking lot of the Tavern. When the officers rolled him over, police said, they discovered that Harrison had severe injuries to his face that disfigured his features.

Due to his extensive injuries the officers thought at the time that Harrison may have been assaulted by one or more people, police said. The officers rendered aid to Harrison, who was transported by ambulance to Atmore Community Hospital. Harrison was then transported by helicopter to a trauma center in Mobile, where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators interviewed several potential witnesses and reviewed videos that included audio recordings, police said. The assault occurred out of the field of view of the closest positioned security camera, but the audio recordings became valuable during the investigation, according to police.

The investigation revealed that Harrison sustained the injuries when he was forcefully driven into the pavement and the impact caused the injuries, according to investigators. The assault occurred as everyone’s attention was focused on Martin, and Harrison was not assaulted with a weapon nor was he assaulted by more than one person, police said.

Investigators said they developed a person of interest but continued to seek witnesses and await the results of search warrants that had been obtained during the investigation which led to the delay in making an arrest.

The lead investigator consulted with the Escambia County District Attorney upon completing the investigation to determine the appropriate charge and subsequently arrested and charged Madison with murder.

