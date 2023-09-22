Capital murder suspect granted bond in connection to July 2023 Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in a fatal Huntsville shooting that killed one in July 2023 was granted bond on Friday.

Huntsville Police arrested and charged 24-year-old, Jamarious Beatty with Capital Murder following the shooting that happened on July 29, 2023, in the parking lot of 3750 Highway 53. According to court documents obtained by WAFF, Beatty’s bond has been set at $500,000 and he must abide by the following conditions:

Placed under a Supervised Electronic Detention Program (SEDP) and abide by the rules set forth by the program

Shall have no contact with the victim’s family

Shall not possess any firearm

Shall not leave the state of Alabama

The shooting killed Isaac Young, 26, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Court documents show Beatty was a 2017 graduate of Lafayette High School and a 2022 graduate from Alabama A&M with a degree in computer science. Prior to his arrest, Beatty was working as an IT specialist at the U.S. Building and Lumber Materials, Inc.

