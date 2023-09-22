Advertise With Us
Hire One

Capital murder suspect granted bond in connection to July 2023 Huntsville shooting

Jamarious Beatty
Jamarious Beatty(MCSO)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in a fatal Huntsville shooting that killed one in July 2023 was granted bond on Friday.

Huntsville Police arrested and charged 24-year-old, Jamarious Beatty with Capital Murder following the shooting that happened on July 29, 2023, in the parking lot of 3750 Highway 53. According to court documents obtained by WAFF, Beatty’s bond has been set at $500,000 and he must abide by the following conditions:

  • Placed under a Supervised Electronic Detention Program (SEDP) and abide by the rules set forth by the program
  • Shall have no contact with the victim’s family
  • Shall not possess any firearm
  • Shall not leave the state of Alabama

The shooting killed Isaac Young, 26, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Court documents show Beatty was a 2017 graduate of Lafayette High School and a 2022 graduate from Alabama A&M with a degree in computer science. Prior to his arrest, Beatty was working as an IT specialist at the U.S. Building and Lumber Materials, Inc.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Nacoby White
2 teens arrested following robbery at St. Stephens Road McDonald’s
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd

Latest News

Police lights
MPD responds to shooting at Azalea Point Apartments
Individuals sought for questioning
OCSO looking for suspects connected to counterfeit bills
An impactful piece of the Troy University family has passed according to an official University...
Troy University mourns the loss of beloved music professor
Mobile County’s Department of Environmental Enforcement annually hosts fall and spring...
Fall dates set for Mobile County’s Operation Clean Sweep events