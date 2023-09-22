City leaders in Spanish Fort are trying to crack down on littering

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - For the past year the city of Spanish Fort has noticed an increase in littering at their recycling center on Ember Lane.

“We pick up those dumpsters six days a week — the cardboard dumpsters,” said Mayor Michael McMillan. “Two of the bigger dumpsters are run by Baldwin County. They’re picked up once a week. But sometimes they’re full because people don’t break down boxes, just throw them out there.”

Mayor McMillan says people have also been throwing out garbage and other prohibited items at the recycling center. The city currently has a litter ordinance in place, has been mailing letters asking people to stop littering and even installed cameras at the recycling center. But, Mayor McMillan says those measures are not enough.

“We need to put more teeth into our ordinance so we could issue tickets and those kinds of things. We’re not about writing tickets. We’re just trying to keep a clean city,” Mayor McMillan explained.

During Monday’s council meeting, there was a proposal introduced to update the current littering ordinance.

“Jail time is if people keep doing it, keep doing it. Keep doing it. It will be a simple fine,” Mayor McMillan adds.

If approved, the revised version would allow authorities to use video surveillance from the property to identify those responsible for littering and give them a citation.

“I always feel bad because there’s like a little park right over here, you know, for kids and stuff and who wants to be looking at a bunch of trash, you know,” said Spanish Fort resident Janet Norman.

She who uses the recycling center once a week and says she usually notices piles of trash next to the bins, “…Pretty much every week… I know the city tries to pick up the stuff that people dump here.”

Norman says she fully supports the city’s move to update its litter ordinance, “I think they need to do something. It’s unfortunate. But you know, nowadays so many people have cameras. They may as well make good use of the cameras. And if they can contact the people that are doing that. I think that would be a good idea.”

City leaders will vote on the updated litter ordinance following a public hearing during their next meeting on October 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.