Dry weather expected this weekend

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Slightly higher humidity this afternoon has made it feel a little warmer, but the dry air this weekend will make the mornings feel cooler. Tonight, there are plenty of events happening along the Gulf Coast, and the weather looks great! Temperatures will drop into the low 80s and upper 70s.

Overnight, temperatures will be milder. The Gulf Coast will wake up to temperatures in the 60s with mostly clear skies.

FOOTBALL FORECAST:

After a couple of showers this afternoon, the skies will be partly cloudy and become mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be in the 80s at kickoff time and drop into the 70s as the games wrap up in the area.

WEEKEND:

Heading into tomorrow, we will continue to see similar afternoon temperatures. We will start off sunny, but a few clouds will develop in the afternoon hours. The forecast for Sunday is similar, with a high around 90 degrees.

At the beaches, the rip current risk is low this weekend.

TROPICS:

In the tropics, Ophelia has formed off the southeast coast of the US in the Atlantic. It will bring Tropical Storm conditions to portions of North Carolina, Virginia, and the mid-Atlantic. There is also a wave off the coast of Africa that we are monitoring for further development. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated. The Gulf is calm.

