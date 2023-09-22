Fall dates set for Mobile County’s Operation Clean Sweep events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fall cleaning? Mobile County residents can dispose of unwanted household items and yard debris FOR FREE between 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at any of these four fall Operation Clean Sweep events:

WEST MOBILE COUNTY • September 30, 2023 • 1113 Hubert Pierce Road, Mobile

NORTH MOBILE COUNTY • October 14, 2023 • 12740 U.S. 43, Axis

SOUTH MOBILE COUNTY • November 4, 2023 • 7195 Half Mile Road, Irvington

SOUTH MOBILE COUNTY • December 9, 2023 • 7195 Half Mile Road., Irvington

Mobile County’s Department of Environmental Enforcement annually hosts fall and spring Operation Clean Sweep events in different parts of the county. Operation Clean Sweep events help make Mobile County a cleaner place to live, work, play and visit by properly disposing of or recycling household discards and yard debris.

From October 2021 through September 2023, more than 108 tons of scrap metal, 4,560 tires, and 47 tons of electronic waste were collected for recycling through 15 Operation Clean Sweep events.

Only one load per household is accepted. Proof of residency is required. Residents can drop off appliances, computers/printers, flat-screen TVs, flat-screen monitors, household items, yard debris, scrap metal, clothing, microwaves, electronics, and (up to 10) tires. No hazardous waste is accepted. Businesses and dump trailers are not allowed. These and other rules are posted at https://bit.ly/3OmFmqz or call the Mobile County Department of Environmental Enforcement at 251-574-7867 for more information.

Mobile County Department of Environmental Enforcement reminds drivers to secure their loads with tarps or tie-downs for road safety.

(Mobile County)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.