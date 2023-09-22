Football Friday 09/22/2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another big weekend of Fall Football is here! FOX10′s Emily Cochran joined Joe for a preview of Friday’s High School games. A preview of South Alabama’s Homecoming against Central Michigan, and the SEC gauntlet begins for Auburn on the road against Texas A&M and Alabama hosting Ole Miss. Also, Joe makes his NFL picks and takes a look at this weeks Saints at Packers game.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.