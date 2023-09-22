FOX10 Playground Project #3 Dream Day Mount Vernon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 Live was on the road today -- broadcasting from Mount Vernon Municipal Park -- the site of our latest FOX 10 Playground Project.

The FOX 10 “Dream Day” is an opportunity for kids in the community to help us design the playground -- and there are several must haves on their list.

“The monkey bars. Lee: The monkey bars. Why the monkey bars? -- Because it’s like doing gymnastics,” said Madison Williams, 11-years-old.

“A merry-go-round. Lee: What else? -- A monkey-go-round,” said one boy.

Our third and latest FOX 10 Playground Project will definitely be a major upgrade to what they have to play on now.

“It’s going to transform it -- to give our kids somewhere to go safe to play. It will also inspire our kids to start coming back to the park for baseball, football, and so forth. -- So thanks to you guys -- it’s been a blessing,” said Mayor Eric Peoples, Mount Vernon.

And we couldn’t do without the help of community partners -- United Way of Southwest Alabama, Make an Impact Foundation, and Miracle Recreation -- have all been with us since Playground #1.

“Anything we can do for our youth and community -- we’re all about it. So, we are grateful to be a part of it and get the children out here today,” said Justine Bixler, United Way of Southwest Alabama President & CEO.

“It’s great to give back to this community and not be so centralized in one area -- spread the love a little bit across this area,” said Ali O’Connor, Make an Impact Foundation.

“The parents are gathered around -- the kids are having a good time -- that’s what it’s all about. It’s watching the kids interact -- the social interaction and seeing them just have fun with other kids,” said Bob Butterfield, Miracle Recreation.

Two new generous sponsors from the community -- AM/NS Calvert and SSAB are also getting on board.

“It’s the community in which we live and play in -- so it made sense for us to be a part of this project,” said Kristen Mosley, AM/NS Calvert Team Manager, Communications.

“Young kids and their development -- a playground is part of it. I can remember when I was a kid and playing on playgrounds and it’s really where you get your first interactions. So to me the development of community and our future employees and future leaders -- I think playgrounds are important,” said Andy Bramstedt, SSAB General Manager.

And with their help -- FOX 10 will make it a reality -- with the playground expected to be complete some time mid-November -- weather permitting.

