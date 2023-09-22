Advertise With Us
Hank Aaron’s historic childhood home moved from stadium site

Hank Aaron’s historic childhood home is on the move through the streets of Mobile, as it is...
Hank Aaron's historic childhood home is on the move through the streets of Mobile, as it is relocated from Hank Aaron Stadium to the Toulminville community.
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happening today, Hank Aaron’s historic childhood home is on the move through the streets of Mobile.

The home left its site at Hank Aaron Stadium this morning. Crews are taking it to its new home in the Toulminville community, where the baseball great few up.

The home will be on the same property as the Mobile Police Departmen’ts Third Precinct on St. Stephens Road.

District 1 City Councilman Corey Penn is excited about the move. Penn said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hank Aaron back to the Toulminville community”

