Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hospital staff throws beach wedding for couple as groom faces terminal diagnosis

The staff at General Hospital pulled out all the stops to make sure the couple could get married in a special ceremony. (Source: WCVB, family photos)
By Jennifer Peñate, WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – Stephen and April Ruma dreamed of saying “I do” on a sandy beach, but that wasn’t possible when they saw Stephen’s health quickly start to decline.

The staff at Massachusetts General Hospital pulled out all the stops to make sure the couple could get married in a special ceremony.

“The machine is keeping me alive, and I know what I’m dealt with,” said Stephen Ruma, who has terminal heart failure. “It’s not an easy fix. If it was, it would’ve been done.”

The last 30 days have been dark and painful for Stephen Ruma and the love of his life, April.

“The hardest part is knowing that he may never come home, and we need a miracle,” April Ruma said.

Stephen Ruma had just conquered kidney cancer in August when he suffered his third heart attack, and doctors gave him the terminal diagnosis. Still, the couple holds on to hope and love.

“That’s just it. We have the love,” Stephen Ruma said.

“I think it makes us stronger,” April Ruma said.

They wanted to vow their love to each other in May at their favorite place – the beach. But not knowing if that could happen, nurses at Mass General brought the beach to them for a wedding.

On Sept. 2, Stephen and April Ruma promised to hold on to each other for better or worse.

“It was beautiful, beautiful, the music, the decorations,” April Ruma said.

It was a moment the Rumas will forever cherish, like they do each other.

“We’ll get through this together,” Stephen Ruma said.

The couple said they pray they will get to say cheers on the beach soon.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Nacoby White
2 teens arrested following robbery at St. Stephens Road McDonald’s
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday...
Oil field worker, 30, dies on the job after inhaling fumes inside tank, sheriff says
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Sen. Menendez says he has been falsely accused of accepting bribes as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors say
FILE - The statement of facts to support the arrest warrant for Rodney Milstreed of Finksburg,...
Capitol rioter who attacked AP photographer and police officers is sentenced to 5 years in prison