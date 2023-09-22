Humidity is creeping back in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re started off with a mix of sun and clouds this morning and feeling slightly warmer. Humidity has crept back in, so we’re feeling a bit muggier to begin. This will continue into today, so feels-like temperatures will be running about 2-3 degrees warmer. Daytime highs will continue to max out in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s, staying slightly above average for this time of year. Most areas will continue to stay dry and sunny into the remainder of this afternoon, but our coastal areas and spots along I-10 have a 10% chance of seeing a passing shower heading into today.

Overnight, temperatures will feel more mild. The Gulf Coast will be waking up with temps in the 60s with mostly clear skies.

Heading into tomorrow, we will continue to see higher humidity with similar afternoon temperatures. We will start off sunny, but more cloud cover will push in by the afternoon.

Tracking the tropics, we are tracking Potential Tropical 16 which has formed off the SE coast of the US in the Atlantic. It will bring Tropical Storm conditions to portions of North Carolina, Virginia, and the mid-Atlantic. The next name is Ophelia. There is also a wave off the coast of Africa we are watching for further development. We will continue to monitor, and keep you updated. The Gulf is quiet.

We’ll keep you updated on FOX10. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.