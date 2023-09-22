Maximizing credit card benefits to make ends meet with The Points Guy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether it’s rising prices for gas and groceries, or high inflation, many American families and small businesses are feeling the squeeze of economic uncertainty.

But new polling from Morning Consult shows that consumers are turning to credit card rewards programs to combat inflation and reduce their high cost-of-living. The data tell us that:

Nearly half of those polled (48%) and 57% of rewards cardholders say the rise in inflation and the cost of living has made them more interested in earning credit card rewards.

Nine-in-ten rewards cardholders say cash-back rewards (91%) are valuable to their everyday life.

Three-in-five rewards cardholders (58%), including those who are low-income (58%) or with a FICO score below 650 (60%), say retail/dining points are also valuable to their everyday life.

Consumers receive roughly $50 billion in credit card rewards every year—they’re an essential part of today’s economy. Unfortunately, some in Congress are pushing new regulations that would undermine these very rewards programs that Americans depend upon. Clint Henderson, Managing Editor at The Points Guy, joined us on Studio10 to give expert insight on making the most of credit card rewards and tips to help combat the increased costs of gas and groceries.

