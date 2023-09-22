Advertise With Us
MPD: ‘Operation Camp Clean Up’ makes 33 arrests

Mobile Police logo
Mobile Police logo(FOX10 News)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD announced on Friday, Sep 22 that a three month operation called ‘Operation Camp Clean Up’ has resulted in 33 drug and prostitution arrests in the Campground neighborhood.

The Narcotics and Vice Unit executed 10 search warrants in the area over the three month period which resulted in 60 total charges on 33 arrests, according to police.

Narcotics and Vice targeted suppliers, sellers and buyers of illegal drugs as well as prostitution in the area. They concluded with trash and blight pick-up in the area.

The operation seized 82 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 40 grams of marijuana, one gram each of Xanax and Oxycodone, $3,055 and five firearms.

The Narcotics and Vice Unit, SWAT, Canine, the Street Enforcement Team, Tactical Intelligence, and Asset Forfeiture Detail assisted in the operation.

