MPD: Vehicle pursuit crashes out at Dog River Park

(MGN)
By Lacey Beasley and Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD was led on a vehicle pursuit Thursday evening that crashed out at Dog River Park.

Police said it started in the Third Precinct when officers issued a traffic stop and the vehicle refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.

Throughout the pursuit, officers witnessed two guns thrown out of the window, one of which has been recovered.

Police said there were three occupants in the vehicle and that one fled on foot into a neighborhood, but was quickly apprehended.

Authorities said they discovered a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle and that none of the suspect had warrants.

Nobody was injured, but a State Trooper vehicle was clipped during the pursuit.

Police are looking for the other two suspects involved.

