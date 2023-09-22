OCSO looking for suspects connected to counterfeit bills

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three individuals for questioning regarding counterfeit $100 bills being passed at several Destin businesses.

Deputies said they could be travelling in a white 2022 Nissan Rogue with a California license plate.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the OCSO at (850) 651-7400.

Suspected vehicle (OCSO)

