OCSO looking for suspects connected to counterfeit bills

Individuals sought for questioning
Individuals sought for questioning(OCSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three individuals for questioning regarding counterfeit $100 bills being passed at several Destin businesses.

Deputies said they could be travelling in a white 2022 Nissan Rogue with a California license plate.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the OCSO at (850) 651-7400.

Suspected vehicle
Suspected vehicle(OCSO)

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
