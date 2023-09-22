MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Race for Inclusion is Sunday, September 24. Funds raised through the statewide event help provide critical health services, sports training and competition, and life-changing leadership programs to nearly 60,000 Special Olympics Florida athletes across the state.

Organizers say the event helps raise awareness toward ending discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.

The event is taking place at the University of West Florida – Rec Plex, North:

Registration: 7 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 9:15 a.m.

Children’s Race: 9:30 a.m.

5K Race: 9:45 a.m.

Awards: 10:45 a.m.

For more information on the event or to register online, click HERE.

