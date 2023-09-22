Advertise With Us
Hire One

The Pensacola Race for Inclusion

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Race for Inclusion is Sunday, September 24. Funds raised through the statewide event help provide critical health services, sports training and competition, and life-changing leadership programs to nearly 60,000 Special Olympics Florida athletes across the state.

Organizers say the event helps raise awareness toward ending discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.

The event is taking place at the University of West Florida – Rec Plex, North:

  • Registration: 7 a.m.
  • Opening Ceremonies: 9:15 a.m.
  • Children’s Race: 9:30 a.m.
  • 5K Race: 9:45 a.m.
  • Awards: 10:45 a.m.

For more information on the event or to register online, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Nacoby White
2 teens arrested following robbery at St. Stephens Road McDonald’s
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd

Latest News

Taqueria Mexico Shrimp Dip, Shrimp Cocktail and Ceviche, Molcajete
Shrimp Dishes & Molcajete w/ Taqueria Mexico
Shrimp Dishes & Molcajete with Taqueria Mexico
Get fit with Beyond Group Fitness
Get fit with Beyond Group Fitness
Studio 10 Sound Stage: Mike Diamond
Studio 10 Sound Stage: Mike Diamond