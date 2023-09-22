Previewing Perspectives With Eric Reynolds: Alabama NAACP Convention

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives... The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP presents its 71st State Convention at the Mobile Marriott on September 28, 2023. We have a conversation with the President of the Mobile Chapter ofthe NAACP, and the Alabama State Director of the NAACP. Mobile’s NAACP Chapeter is one of more than 40 chapters in Alabama and are hosting this years convention. We hear about the different societal challenges the organization is addressing on a local level, state and national. Our guests share why what they are doing is important.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.