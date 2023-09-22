Shrimp Dishes & Molcajete w/ Taqueria Mexico

Chelsey got to try more tasty dishes from Taqueria Mexico! This time, they’re featuring shrimp dip, shrimp cocktail & ceviche, and molcajete.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their tasty Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

TAQUERIA MEXICO

3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL

(251) 414-4496

taqueriamexicomobile.com

