MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Terror on the Coast has officially kicked off! They are open every Friday and Saturday night until October 31st rain or shine. They will also be open Halloween night. This is a Hollywood style haunted house on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Visit their website for tickets.

Terror On The Coast is located at 3420 Giles Rd. Gulfport, MS 39501

