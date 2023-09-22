Advertise With Us
Troy University mourns the loss of beloved music professor

By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - An impactful piece of the Troy University family has passed according to an official University post.

Music professor and Coordinator of the Music Industry program Robert W. Smith passed suddenly on Thursday due to a complication during a heart related surgery per Smith’s wife, Susan Smith.

Smith was 64-years-old.

Smith has taught at Troy University since 2006 and has touched the lives of many music industry students and colleagues worldwide. According to his official University staff biography, Smith was “one of the most popular and prolific composers of concert band and orchestral literature in America today. He has over 600 publications in print with the majority composed and arranged through his long association with Warner Bros. Publications.”

Smith was also a native of Daleville, Alabama.

A celebration of life ceremony will be announced once the family has made their decision on arrangements.

