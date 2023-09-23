Advertise With Us
Amazon Prime Video, charging for ad-free programming

Amazon Prime Video con anuncios
Amazon Prime Video con anuncios será una realidad en 2024. La empresa se une a plataformas como Netflix y Disney+ que también han agregado publicidad a su contenido, dando la opción a sus usuarios de evitar los cortes publicitarios si pagan una tarifa adicional.
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.

Members of Amazon Prime can pay $2.99 per month in the U.S. to keep their service ad-free, the company said Friday.

Streaming services are in a heated tug-of-war over viewers and users are growing more adept at jumping in and out of those services, often depending on price. The platforms risk losing customers with price hikes, but they could lose them if they don’t generate new content that wins over users.

Amazon said limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Live events on Amazon Prime, like sports, already include advertising. Ads in Prime Video content will start in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year.

For U.S. users, Amazon said it will send out an email to Prime members several weeks before ads are introduced into its programs with information on how to sign up for the ad-free option if they choose to do so.

