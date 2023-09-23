Advertise With Us
Hire One

Clarke County battling wildfires in recent days

Dirt and sticks in Clarke County burning from the dry heat.
Dirt and sticks in Clarke County burning from the dry heat.(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The combination of the heat and complete lack of rain has dried up Clarke County, making it easy for wildfires to start.

“The last couple of days we have been having a problem with that in Clarke County,” said Clarke County Director of Emergency Management Latoshia Evans.

Evans says that it could be something as little as a lit cigarette thrown outside. The ground is dry, making wooded areas extremely flammable.

Not only are the fires hurting the land and property in the area, but the fires are giving Clarke County’s volunteer firefighters trouble as well.

However, Clarke County is doing what it can, issuing citations to residents not abiding by the ban.

“We are a volenteers here in Clarke County. So you have to get them off their jobs, come fight fire in the heat. They’re hot, they’re passing out. It’s causing harm to our firefighters also. The vegetation fires are getting away from our firefighters and we’re having to call forestry in. When forestry comes in they’re setting up the different fire lanes to try to control and contain the fires that are going on. So we at this moment have no other choice but to start writing citations to people that are deciding to burn outside and going outside of what we’re asking them not to do,” said Evans.

Evans said Clarke County needs you’re help to locate these fires so they can be addressed and put out quickly. So if you see something, don’t be afraid to say something.

With the way the weather has been, there’s no telling when the burn ban may be lifted. Evans urged residents to play it safe and not burn things outside.

In early August, Gov. Tate Reeves issued a burn ban for about half the counties in the state and more have been added.

Over half the state is under a burn ban
Over half the state is under a burn ban(Mississippi Forestry Commission)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Nacoby White
2 teens arrested following robbery at St. Stephens Road McDonald’s
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

3 arrested after vehicle pursuit crashes out at Dog River Park
3 arrested after vehicle pursuit crashes out at Dog River Park
Pensacola PD arrest suspect for shooting near Workman Middle School
Pensacola PD arrest suspect for shooting near Workman Middle School
University of South Alabama celebrates Homecoming week
University of South Alabama celebrates Homecoming week
University of South Alabama celebrates Homecoming week
University of South Alabama celebrates Homecoming week