Clarke County battling wildfires in recent days

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The combination of the heat and complete lack of rain has dried up Clarke County, making it easy for wildfires to start.

“The last couple of days we have been having a problem with that in Clarke County,” said Clarke County Director of Emergency Management Latoshia Evans.

Evans says that it could be something as little as a lit cigarette thrown outside. The ground is dry, making wooded areas extremely flammable.

Not only are the fires hurting the land and property in the area, but the fires are giving Clarke County’s volunteer firefighters trouble as well.

However, Clarke County is doing what it can, issuing citations to residents not abiding by the ban.

“We are a volenteers here in Clarke County. So you have to get them off their jobs, come fight fire in the heat. They’re hot, they’re passing out. It’s causing harm to our firefighters also. The vegetation fires are getting away from our firefighters and we’re having to call forestry in. When forestry comes in they’re setting up the different fire lanes to try to control and contain the fires that are going on. So we at this moment have no other choice but to start writing citations to people that are deciding to burn outside and going outside of what we’re asking them not to do,” said Evans.

Evans said Clarke County needs you’re help to locate these fires so they can be addressed and put out quickly. So if you see something, don’t be afraid to say something.

With the way the weather has been, there’s no telling when the burn ban may be lifted. Evans urged residents to play it safe and not burn things outside.

In early August, Gov. Tate Reeves issued a burn ban for about half the counties in the state and more have been added.

Over half the state is under a burn ban (Mississippi Forestry Commission)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.