Dry weekend ahead

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday morning temperatures have been measured in the 60s across the area, with Evergreen, AL reaching the upper 50s. This afternoon, temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees, which is well above average for this time of year. However, dry air will mix in today, making the air feel slightly less hot. Looking ahead, moisture will return to the area next week, leading to a few days of spotty showers and storms.

FOOTBALL FORECAST:

It’s a big day on the campus of the University of South Alabama! The Jags will take on Central Michigan at 4 p.m. in Mobile. Kickoff temperatures will be warm, but temperatures will fall throughout the evening. By the end of the game, the air will feel drier and temperatures will drop into the upper 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: A batch of dry air will mix in today, preventing the development of showers and storms. Tonight, the dry air will help us cool off into the 60s across the area. On Sunday, we can expect more of the same, with afternoon temperatures around 90 degrees.

At the beaches, the rip current risk is low.

TROPICS: In the tropics, Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall this morning at 6:15 AM EDT near Emerald Isle, NC. The storm had winds of 70 mph and will continue to move inland today. We are also monitoring an area far out in the Atlantic, but it is not expected to threaten any land areas over the next 7 days. Otherwise, all is quiet.

