First & 10 scoreboard: Week 5

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scores for week 5 of the high school football season:

Monroe County: 8 vs. Mobile Christian: 57

Orange Beach: 14 vs. T.R. Miller: 27

J.F. Shields: 12 vs. Fruitdale: 20

Flomaton: 27 vs. Excel: 20

Faith Academy: 10 vs. Citronelle: 27

Escambia County: vs. Wilcox Central:

Cottage Hill Christian: 0 vs. Thomasville: 44

Choctaw County: 16 vs. Millry: 50

Chickasaw: 26 vs. Francis Marion: 14

Spanish Fort: 8 vs. Theodore: 3

Robertsdale: 0 vs. Saraland: 66

Murphy: 0 vs. McGill-Toolen: 42

McIntosh: 21 vs. Southern Choctaw: 36

Bayside: 35 vs. Jackson: 0

W.S. Neal: 22 vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen: 3

Sweet Water: vs. A.L. Johnson:

B.C. Rain: 13 vs. Williamson: 2

Alma Bryant: 7 vs. MGM: 42

Satsuma: 8 vs. St. Michael: 42

Daphne: 20 vs. Baker: 33

UMS-Wright: 9 vs. Vigor: 31

Baldwin County: 20 vs. Blount: 13

Davidson: 42 vs. Fairhope: 10

Gulf Shores: 44 vs. LeFlore: 0

J.U. Blacksher: 8 vs. St. Luke’s: 12

