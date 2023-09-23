First & 10 scoreboard: Week 5
Scores for week 5 of the high school football season:
Monroe County: 8 vs. Mobile Christian: 57
Orange Beach: 14 vs. T.R. Miller: 27
J.F. Shields: 12 vs. Fruitdale: 20
Flomaton: 27 vs. Excel: 20
Faith Academy: 10 vs. Citronelle: 27
Escambia County: vs. Wilcox Central:
Cottage Hill Christian: 0 vs. Thomasville: 44
Choctaw County: 16 vs. Millry: 50
Chickasaw: 26 vs. Francis Marion: 14
Spanish Fort: 8 vs. Theodore: 3
Robertsdale: 0 vs. Saraland: 66
Murphy: 0 vs. McGill-Toolen: 42
McIntosh: 21 vs. Southern Choctaw: 36
Bayside: 35 vs. Jackson: 0
W.S. Neal: 22 vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen: 3
Sweet Water: vs. A.L. Johnson:
B.C. Rain: 13 vs. Williamson: 2
Alma Bryant: 7 vs. MGM: 42
Satsuma: 8 vs. St. Michael: 42
Daphne: 20 vs. Baker: 33
UMS-Wright: 9 vs. Vigor: 31
Baldwin County: 20 vs. Blount: 13
Davidson: 42 vs. Fairhope: 10
Gulf Shores: 44 vs. LeFlore: 0
J.U. Blacksher: 8 vs. St. Luke’s: 12
