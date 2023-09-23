Georgia man in custody accused in Sandestin shooting spree

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Georgia man will face three felony charges for Thursday night’s shooting spree -- after he is released from the hospital. Walton County Sheriff’s officials giving an update on the active shooter situation that unfolded in Sandestin around 11 o’clock -- that left one person dead and the suspect shot by a deputy.

“Absolutely no indication that there is a relationship or knowledge of these victims whatsoever. What makes this particularly chilling to me -- is this can happen anywhere,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

The suspect is identified as 21-year-old Gunner Cole of Warner Robins, Georgia. He’s expected to face more charges.

Without getting to much into the motive behind the crime -- Sheriff Adkinson calling what unfolded in Sandestin a random act of violence. He said deputies were initially on another call nearby when they heard gunshots and worked to pinpoint where it was coming from -- the deputy eventually rolling up on Cole in the middle of the roadway near Heron Walk Drive and Baytowne Avenue East.

“This snapshot shows suspect standing on Heron Walk and as the deputy is getting ready to exit -- what you don’t see is that suspect turn and raise the weapon and fire at our deputy. Deputy realizing he is under fire steps out takes his patrol rifle out and from the cover of his car opens fire on the subject. He fires once. There is a second round at least from the subject -- firing back at the deputy. Then at that point the deputy fires again and neutralizes the subject shortly thereafter,” explained Sheriff Adkinson.

Investigators praising the deputy’s quick action -- saying he prevented the situation from escalating.

“Anywhere from at least 14 to 18 rounds. Statements that were made -- there may have been a magazine change to another full magazine. Undoubtedly the quick response from deputies who responded to this prevented those additional shots being fired as well as any additional loss of life or potential injuries to anyone else,” said Dustin Cosson, Criminal Investigations Bureau Captain.

Cole was immediately taken into custody and is currently still hospitalized. Investigators say he was in the area on vacation -- and believe he’s connected to at least four crime scenes. Several cars were shot with multiple people inside -- and one of them a burning car with a person found dead inside just beyond property near Sacred Heart Hospital on US 98.

“We don’t believe the vehicle was set on fire... We believe that from the evidence on scene -- the vehicle caught fire because of where it came to rest at in the wooded area,” said Cosson.

“We know the victim was familiar with the area - and we believe he was trying to make it to Sacred Heart emergency room -- that’s our speculation at this point,” said Sheriff Adkinson.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Also, while he’s not being identified at this time -- Sheriff Adkinson is standing by his deputy - now on administrative leave per standard protocol.

“I’ll tell you very bluntly as far as I’m concerned he’s cleared today -- but I want to make sure he’s taken care of,” said Sheriff Adkinson. “When we release the video -- this is absolutely textbook professional behavior -- it’s one of those things we will use in training and other agencies will use in training about how you do this.”

Sheriff Adkinson also thanked Sandestin Security on property for their assistance. Meanwhile -- he also says they eventually plan to release the body camera video.

