Missing and endangered person alert issued for Alabama man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The New Hope Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elmer Monday. Mr. Monday is a 75-year-old white male who may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

Elmer Monday was last seen on September 22, 2023, at approximately 2:00 pm wearing a coral-colored t-shirt and beige shorts in the area of Race Track Road in New Hope, AL. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Elmer Monday, please contact the New Hope PD at (256) 722- 7181 or call 911.

