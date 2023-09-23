Advertise With Us
Perspectives: Mobile NAACP Community Involvement

By WALA Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP presents its 71st State Convention at the Mobile Marriott on September 28, 2023. We have a conversation with the president of the Mobile chapter of the NAACP and the Alabama state director of the NAACP. Mobile’s NAACP chapter is one of more than 40 chapters in Alabama and are hosting this years convention. We hear about the different societal challenges the organization is addressing on a local level, state and national. Our guests share why what they are doing is important.

