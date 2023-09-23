Prosecutors ask judge to correct sentencing error related to alleged Monroeville shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge has ordered a do-over in sentencing a Monroeville man who admitted to having a gun that law enforcement authorities allege he used to shoot a teenager and engage in a gunbattle with police.

Broderick Tramaine Young pleaded guilty in June to illegal possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by someone who previously had been committed to a mental health facility. U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose sentenced him Sept. 8 to a pair of 10-year prison terms, to be served at the same time.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals already has docketed Young’s appear. But the judge on Friday granted the prosecution’s request redo the sentencing hearing. That hearing will take place Oct. 6. It likely will not change the result.

Police body camera video shows a gunbattle between Young and Monroeville police officers who arrived on Feb. 24 last year in response to a shooting report.

Young faces attempted murder charges in connection with shots authorities allege he fired at four officers. He also faces a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle, accusing him of firing into a neighbor’s house, striking and severely wounding a 15-year-old who was in the bathroom.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has asked that the judge set aside the conviction on count two – possession of ammunition by a prohibited person – and merge it into firearms possession count, for a single 10-year sentence.

