Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle in North Carolina on Saturday morning.

The storm came onshore around 5:20 AM with sustained winds up to 70 miles per hour. Ophelia is expected to remain a weaker tropical storm through Sunday morning before becoming post-tropical at the start of the week.

Ophelia Cone (WVUE)

Ophelia is bringing storm surge and flooding to North Carolina on Saturday morning along with gusty winds and a few tornadoes. Tropical storm watches are in effect from North Carolina up through Delaware. The system is expected to weaken substantially by the end of the weekend.

Tropical Outlook (WVUE)

In the mid-Atlantic, we are monitoring another wave with a high chance of developing into a tropical system this weekend. The storm is forecast to stay north of the Caribbean in the Atlantic waters before making a northeast turn.

