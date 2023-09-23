Advertise With Us
Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina

Tropical Storm Ophelia
Tropical Storm Ophelia(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle in North Carolina on Saturday morning.

The storm came onshore around 5:20 AM with sustained winds up to 70 miles per hour. Ophelia is expected to remain a weaker tropical storm through Sunday morning before becoming post-tropical at the start of the week.

Ophelia Cone
Ophelia Cone(WVUE)

Ophelia is bringing storm surge and flooding to North Carolina on Saturday morning along with gusty winds and a few tornadoes. Tropical storm watches are in effect from North Carolina up through Delaware. The system is expected to weaken substantially by the end of the weekend.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(WVUE)

In the mid-Atlantic, we are monitoring another wave with a high chance of developing into a tropical system this weekend. The storm is forecast to stay north of the Caribbean in the Atlantic waters before making a northeast turn.

