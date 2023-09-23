Advertise With Us
Hire One

University of South Alabama celebrates Homecoming week

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s homecoming for the University of South Alabama Jaguars, and they are celebrating 60 years with a bang.

Friday night, there were fireworks, live music, food, and a car show.

The night was packed full of fun.

One senior said these are the days she will miss the most.

“It is sad,” said Taylor Overton. “I’m sad it’s my last year here. It’s been an awesome time, but I’m excited for what I have left here.”

Some kids playing football on the lawn said they look forward to coming every year.

“I like the football because it’s just so good,” said Mac Naughton.

Thousands came out to campus, and there was also a pep rally announcing the Homecoming court.

All are looking forward to Saturday’s football game against Central Michigan.

“Have fun watching, and make sure when you’re out there, be safe,” said Landon Meyers.

Tailgating starts Saturday at 1 p.m. outside Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Nacoby White
2 teens arrested following robbery at St. Stephens Road McDonald’s
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd

Latest News

Pensacola PD arrest suspect for shooting near Workman Middle School
Pensacola PD arrest suspect for shooting near Workman Middle School
University of South Alabama celebrates Homecoming week
University of South Alabama celebrates Homecoming week
Amazon Prime Video con anuncios será una realidad en 2024. La empresa se une a plataformas como...
Amazon Prime Video, charging for ad-free programming
Walton County Sheriff's deputies investigating shooting spree in Sandestin Thursday night.
Georgia man in custody accused in Sandestin shooting spree