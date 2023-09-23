University of South Alabama celebrates Homecoming week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s homecoming for the University of South Alabama Jaguars, and they are celebrating 60 years with a bang.

Friday night, there were fireworks, live music, food, and a car show.

The night was packed full of fun.

One senior said these are the days she will miss the most.

“It is sad,” said Taylor Overton. “I’m sad it’s my last year here. It’s been an awesome time, but I’m excited for what I have left here.”

Some kids playing football on the lawn said they look forward to coming every year.

“I like the football because it’s just so good,” said Mac Naughton.

Thousands came out to campus, and there was also a pep rally announcing the Homecoming court.

All are looking forward to Saturday’s football game against Central Michigan.

“Have fun watching, and make sure when you’re out there, be safe,” said Landon Meyers.

Tailgating starts Saturday at 1 p.m. outside Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.